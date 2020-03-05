Britney Spears Has No Comments On Son's #FreeBritney Viral Video, Watch

Britney Spears's son Jayden had spilt some beans about his mother's life on an Instagram live video some time ago. The 13-year-old had claimed that the superstar is planning to quit music and also talked about how he is okay with her relationship with Sam Asghari. After all the drama on Instagram, Britney Spears finally came forward and broke her silence, but not the way one would expect it.

Britney Spears' posts on Instagram

The singer posted some pictures on her Instagram after Jayden's live video, but she has no comments whatsoever on what Jayden had said about her quitting music. She is rather celebrating the birthday of her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Britney shared a black and white picture of Sam on her Instagram. In the caption, she praised Sam and called him a stunner. She called the picture her favourite shot.

Britney also shared that it was her who asked him to not look in the camera and then magic happened as she clicked this picture. She also said that Sam is the only man she has photographed in her life. In the end, she wished him a belated happy birthday and sent her love.

Britney also shared pictures of herself in a bodysuit that she claimed to be her grandmother's bathing suit. She shared the picture and said that the pictures were real and raw. While fans are trying hard to have Britney speak up about Jayden's video, she seems to be blissfully unaware of the same.

In the live video, Jayden spoke up about how he thinks that Britney might be quitting music soon. He also called Sam a nice guy and said that he is a 'really good dude'. Jayden also revealed that he hates his grandfather Jamie Spears and called him a jerk.

