Fan Pays Tribute To MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli, Recreates A Kishore Kumar Classic | Watch

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni have given many memorable moments to the passionate cricket fans on the cricket field as well as in the 22 yards by helping Team India register some famous wins in the last few years and now, one of the die-hard fans of the two iconic cricketers has come forward to pay a special tribute to the dynamic duo of Indian Cricket.

Fan pays a special tribute to Virat & MSD

A fan of both the cricketing megastars recreated a legendary song named 'Mere Samne Wali Khidki Mein Ek Chand Ka Tukda Rehta Hain' from the 1968 cult-classic 'Padosan' starring Sunil Dutt and, Saira Banu in lead roles. The song was composed by the legendary music composer RD Burman and Kishore Kumar was the playback singer.

However, what has really stood in this video is that MS Dhoni's face has been morphed with Kishore Da who is singing in the back for Sunil Dutt as he tries to impress Saira Banu. Over here, it is Virat whose face has been morphed with Dutt and is lip-syncing to impress his lady love. For a change, it's his better half Anushka Sharma who is filling the shoes of Saira Banu.

Watch the video of this masterpiece right here:

MS Dhoni & Virat Kohli's captaincy careers

MSD is arguably the best captain in the history of both Indian and world cricket. He is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 respectively.

Kohli on the other hand became Team India's full-time captain in January 2017. Under his reign, India were the top-ranked Test side from October 2016 to May 2020. He had also led India to their first-ever bilateral ODI series win in South Africa (2018) that were followed by maiden Test and bilateral ODI series wins in Australia later that year.

Under VK's reign, Team India had made it to the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where they went on to lose to arch-rivals Pakistan and the semi-finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where they were knocked out by a spirited New Zealand team.

