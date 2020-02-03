Virat Kohli And Urvashi Rautela's Workout Routine Is Similar; Watch

Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli has inspired not only his teammates but also many others with his dedication towards fitness. Likewise, Bollywood actor and Miss Diva 2015, Urvashi Rautela is also a fitness freak and has motivated many. Now, it seems like the two of them has a similar workout routine, read to know more.

Virat Kohli and Urvashi Rautela’s similar workout

Virat Kohli has a more than 48 million followers on his social media handle Instagram, while Urvashi Rautela also has 22 million+ followers on the same platform. They have time and again posted their workout video which encouraged their fans to do the same. Now, in a video uploaded by them on their respective handles, they are seen doing the same workout, have a look at it.

Earlier in an interview, Virat Kohli has mentioned that he has sacrificed butter chicken, mutton rolls and other dishes to reach a supreme fitness. On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela also follows a strict diet plan along with daily exercise. Check out some of their workout videos.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last on the big screen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer comedy film Pagalpanti but it did not perform well at the box office. She recently appeared in a music video, Ek Diamond Da Haar Lede Yaar by Meet Bros, also featuring Jyotica Tangri. The song has over 11 million views on YouTube.

