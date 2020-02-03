Sanjay Manjrekar Brutally Trolled On Twitter For Comparing Virat Kohli With Imran Khan

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I to register a memorable 5-0 whitewash over the hosts. Virat Kohli's men became the first side in the world to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps were dominating the proceedings at one point, but similar to the previous two games, they threw away the match they had almost won.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most T20I runs as Indian captain

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded India's performance and Virat Kohli's leadership skills. Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter where he drew a comparison between Virat Kohli’s India and the yesteryears Pakistan side under the reign of the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said both instilled strong self-belief in the team. Sanjay Manjrekar also said that Pakistan under Imran Khan used to find different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions.

Sanjay Manjrekar compares current Indian team with Imran Khan's Pakistan team

India under Virat in NZ reminds me of Pakistan under Imran. Strong self belief as a team. Pakistan under Imran found different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. That only happens when the self belief is strong. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli lead India to another Super Over win in 4th T20I

Sanjay Manjrekar trolled by Twitterati

Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled by netizens for comparing the current Indian side with Imran Khan's Pakistan side. Twitterati roasted Sanjay Manjrekar and soon memes and comments started flooding the post. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

Comparing India with the West Indies of the 80/90's, OR with the Australian team of 2000's would have been the better benchmark!



Cannot blame you, you have always set low standards! — Ali Bakrolwala (@Bakrolwala) February 3, 2020

He’s a bits and pieces commentator. His analysis usually lies 180 degrees opposite the actual reality. — AR (@r_arvindk2000) February 3, 2020

Imran khan & self belief 😂 Few days back he said that he saw hoor in nurse of hospital while describing 2013 accident 😂 So called Self believer is begging in front of world — Abhishek Bhattar (@ABHISHKBHATTAR) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal calls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'youngsters' in comic tweet

@sanjaymanjrekar really poor taste. Grow up — Parth Desai (@cadesaiparth) February 3, 2020

Why do you invite trolls ???

Why it was necessary to compare with pak? — Shantanu (@shantanu2391710) February 3, 2020

Stop licking boots of Imran khan sir....ab to band kar do — Harshad 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@harshadgowardha) February 3, 2020

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli is 80 runs away from breaking rare T20I record owned by MS Dhoni