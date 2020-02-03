Union Budget
Sanjay Manjrekar Brutally Trolled On Twitter For Comparing Virat Kohli With Imran Khan

Cricket News

Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled mercilessly by netizens for comparing the current Indian side with Imran Khan's Pakistan side. Read to know about what he said.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanjay Manjrekar

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I to register a memorable 5-0 whitewash over the hosts. Virat Kohli's men became the first side in the world to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps were dominating the proceedings at one point, but similar to the previous two games, they threw away the match they had almost won.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most T20I runs as Indian captain

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar lauded India's performance and Virat Kohli's leadership skills. Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter where he drew a comparison between Virat Kohli’s India and the yesteryears Pakistan side under the reign of the country's current Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said both instilled strong self-belief in the team. Sanjay Manjrekar also said that Pakistan under Imran Khan used to find different ways of winning matches, often from losing positions. 

Sanjay Manjrekar compares current Indian team with Imran Khan's Pakistan team

ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli lead India to another Super Over win in 4th T20I

Sanjay Manjrekar trolled by Twitterati

Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled by netizens for comparing the current Indian side with Imran Khan's Pakistan side. Twitterati roasted Sanjay Manjrekar and soon memes and comments started flooding the post. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Yuzvendra Chahal calls Virat Kohli, KL Rahul 'youngsters' in comic tweet

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Virat Kohli is 80 runs away from breaking rare T20I record owned by MS Dhoni

Published:
COMMENT
