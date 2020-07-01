Virat Kohli On Anushka Sharma Character That Makes Him 'fall In Love With Her Even More'

Virat Kohli showed he was a proud husband, praising Anushka Sharma’s production skills in recent days amid her break from acting. The Indian Cricket Captain has been impressed by his wife’s choice of projects as he backed her ventures Paatal Lok and Bulbbul which have been lauded and became a talking point. However, it is still seeing his ladylove on the big screen which stirs overwhelming feelings for the Team Indian player.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Virat Kohli shared that he loved Anushka's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil role the most. The star batsman termed her portrayal as Alizeh as his ‘all-time favourite’. Virat hailed her performance in the movie not just for playing the character 'effortlessly', but enacting the role with a conviction that made him ‘fall in love with her’ even more.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had released when the couple was over two years into their relationship and two years away from tying the knot. The film's plot revolved around the on-off love story of Alizeh and Ayaan (played by Ranbir Kapoor) amid their association with other partners, before a revelation in the end. The film was loved for its songs and had even entered the Rs 100-crore club in 2016.

Head over heels in love

In the interview, Virat also revealed that Anushka gave him a ‘new lease of life.’ The cricketer claimed he was ‘not the most understanding or balanced person’ before meeting her, but she inspired him to be a ‘better human being.’ He added that he felt ‘blessed’ to be spending time with the ‘most amazing woman.’

Virat also shared that he could not eat meat anymore due to his wife’s love for animals, as Anushka made him look at things differently. Virat and Anushka turned vegetarians, two and four years ago respectively.

Virat also stated in that the interview that Anushka was ‘clear’ about her intentions for a project, for which she gives her 100 percent. He also said that travelling was one of their common interests and that they have never had to convince each other for a specific holiday destination because they prefer the same place. The captain also said that their relationship was all about love and that they feel like they have known each other for ages.

