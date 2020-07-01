Virat Kohli's Latest Watch Priced Nearly The Same As Roger Federer's Wimbledon Rolex Watch

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. With 20 Grand Slam titles, he is the most successful men’s singles player in history. The former world No.1 ranked player was also recently named as the highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes. On the cricketing front, Indian captain Virat Kohli at 66th was ranked as the highest-earning cricketer in the world on the same list. The stylish right-hander is currently one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world and he leads India in all three formats of the game.

Both Roger Federer and Virat Kohli enjoy a luxurious life as evidenced by their extravagant way of living. Moreover, even the wristwatches the two athletes sport costs quite a fortune. Here is a look at a detailed analysis and comparisons of their respective elegant timepieces.

Roger Federer Rolex watch vs latest Virat Kohli watch

Roger Federer won his record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title in 2017. During the ceremony, he was seen sporting a Rolex Datejust 41mm watch which features an in-house automatic 3235 movement. The watch seemed fitting for the historic occasion as the Datejust 41mm has been a popular timepiece among many Rolex enthusiasts. The steel and gold plated Roger Federer Rolex is estimated to be worth £9,250 (₹867,458).

Roger Federer Rolex

On June 18, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared a casual picture of himself, thus giving a sneak peek at his stylish timepiece. In the post, Kohli can be seen sporting an exquisite Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch. The extravagant watch blends technology with its elegant detail and stylish aesthetics. Its key features include allowing drivers to measure travelling time and it also reads average speeds. At US$11,286 (₹860,700), the elegant Virat Kohli watch value stands almost the same to that of Roger Federer Rolex. Ironically, Kohli endorsed Rolex's swiss rival Tissot from 2016-2019, but the deal fell apart due to undisclosed reasons.

Incidentally, Virat Kohli has mentioned on many instances in the past that his favourite tennis player is Roger Federer itself. Kohli is often seen at the Australian Open and Wimbledon, cheering for Federer. The duo also worked together as Federer was part of the Kohli co-owned UAE Royals team in the now-defunct International Tennis Premier League (ITPL) back in 2015.

Virat Kohli watch

Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn't be a better time to start reading something. 🌧️📖 pic.twitter.com/uEQOEQLRhr — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 18, 2020

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports. A major part of his net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also earns through endorsing for brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli watch, Virat Kohli net worth and Roger Federer Rolex information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of Virat Kohli watch, Virat Kohli net worth and Roger Federer Rolex figures.

Image credits: Official Twitter accounts of Virat Kohli and ATP Tour