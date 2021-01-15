Virat Kohli-Anushka's request to paparazzi on daughter gets thumbs up from Raveena Tandon

The Bollywood paparazzi tends to go out of control in clicking the pictures of the stars, often breaching their privacy wall. Amid the buzz to see Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s newborn, the star couple sent a note to the paparazzi, urging them to help in ‘maintaining the privacy’ of their child. Raveena Tandon had words for praise for the couple for their initiative as well as the photographers for respecting their request.

Raveena Tandon praises Virat -Anushka's request to paparazzi

A media person had recently shared a video of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma’s gift to him, which included goodies and a message, requesting them not to click their daughter's pictures. As the photographer promised to adhere to it, Raveena Tandon replied that she ‘totally agreed’ with the sentiment.

The actor recalled how the paparazzi had similarly obliged when she requested them to not click her children’s pictures when they were young. She conveyed her gratitude to them for being 'kind enough.'

Virushka's message to paparazzi

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's message to the paparazzi had read, “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.“ The couple added, “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same.”

This was two days after they welcomed their first child, a daughter. In a message shared by the Indian Cricket Captain on social media, he wrote, '"We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.

Love, Virat."

