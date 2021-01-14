Virat Kohli's IPL Teammate Josh Philippe Named BBL's Top Run Getter With Blazing 64: WATCH

The Big Bash League has gone on to establish itself as one of the biggest franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. For over a month now, the BBL 2020-21 has enthralled the cricketing community with some spectacular cricket and thrilling knocks. On Wednesday, Sydney Sixers wicketkeeper Josh Philippe, who plays for the Bangalore franchise in the IPL under Virat Kohli, played one such knock as he smashed a brilliant half-century against local rivals Sydney Thunder to guide his team to an emphatic win.

Josh Philippe's brilliant fifty sends him to top of BBL 2021 highest run getters list

Courtesy of their win over the Thunder, the Sixers have gone six points clear at the top of the BBL 2020-21 points table with seven wins and three losses in 10 games. They are followed by Thunder who have 23 points to their name with six wins and four defeats. The Sixers had two reasons to celebrate as their stumper Philippe also grabbed the top spot on the BBL 2021 highest run getters list with 337 runs in 10 matches at an average of 33.70. Philippe is followed by Alex Hales, who has scored 323 runs in 10 games at an average of 32.30.

Here are the highlights of Josh Philippe's match-winning fifty

Sydney Sixers, who are currently at the top of the table, have well and truly secured their spot in the BBL 2020 playoffs. They will hope that Philippe carries the same form in the tournament going forward. Meanwhile, as the tournament is approaching its business end, the race to be in the top four of the BBL points table is getting intense and it would be interesting to how the teams approach the upcoming games. Meanwhile, according to BBL schedule, Sydney Sixers will now take on Perth Scorchers in Match 41 of BBL 2020 on Saturday, January 16 in Canberra.

Sydney Sixers Squad

Daniel Hughes (Captain), Josh Philippe (Wicket-keeper), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Jason Holder, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince.

