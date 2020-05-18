Virat Kohli Claims He Will Act In Biopic Only With Anushka, Clarifies He's Not An Actor

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri's interaction through a live session on Instagram has been ruling the roost on social media. Titled 'Eleven On Ten', the athletic duo can be seen sharing their views and nostalgia about growing up in Delhi, adventures with cricket and football, favourite movies and more. Virat Kohli had some interesting revelations about his personal life that he shared with Chhetri during their talk.

One of the many things that Virat got candid about was his prospect of acting in films as Chhetri's wife apparently wanted to know whether he would be open to feature in his biopic. Virat obliged by answering that he would consider acting but only on the condition that his actor wife Anushka Sharma is a part of it too. He went onto quip that it is a misunderstanding that he can act in front of the camera and asked Chhetri if he would let him play in the ISL because he knows a little bit of football.

He said to the footballer, "With Anushka, I will definitely do the biopic myself. But let me clear up this misunderstanding that I can act. I can play football also, will you let me play in ISL?". Sunil laughed out loud on the Indian skipper's honest confession.

Virat then added, "I can, however, act in my own biopic because I can essay my own role quite well. I hope. If anyone else plays the role better than me then bilkul hi nitthala aadmi hu mai. (I'm quite useless). That's what am trying to say. People have this misunderstanding that I can act. But when you have done so many commercials..in that you just need to go from point A to point B and anyone can learn to do that. Acting is an art. I'm not an artist. I'm a professional cricketer. Maine kuch dekh dekh ke scheme nikal li hai ki A se B tak aise jaana hota hai (I have somehow learned how to go from point A to B). That doesn't mean I know the craft".

Watch their entire live session here:

