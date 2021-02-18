IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates: Virat Kohli And Co. Pick Glenn Maxwell For ₹14.25 CR

Australian star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell generated much interest among franchises at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. In an intense bidding war between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the T20 dynamite joined the latter for a staggering amount. Interestingly, Maxwell himself wished for joining the RCB camp to play alongside his “idol” AB de Villiers.

IPL auction 2021 live updates: Cricketer joins RCB

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 auction bid creates much buzz before RCB’s claim

Glenn Maxwell has joined the RCB franchise for the IPL 2021 season, where he will play alongside the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. Remarkably, quite a few days ago, he expressed his desire to join the RCB camp in order to play alongside former South African captain AB de Villiers.

During a media interaction, Maxwell described AB de Villiers as one of his idols. He added that he has always tried to watch the way the South African batting legend goes about in his approach. Maxwell also claimed that he has a very good relationship with captain Virat Kohli as well.

Glenn Maxwell IPL 2021 auction price goes through the roof

Glenn Maxwell kept his base price at ₹2 crore. He went for than seven times the value by joining the RCB camp for ₹14.25 crore. At the time of publishing, he remained the highest buy of the IPL 2021 auction, even though the likes of Alex Hales and Jason Roy went unsold earlier at the same event.

A look into RCB players list after Glenn Maxwell’s induction

On January 20, the RCB franchise revealed a list of their retained players for the upcoming IPL 2021 season. They retained 12 of their cricketers from the previous edition, including skipper Virat Kohli and star-attractions AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj. Apart from Glenn Maxwell’s addition into their IPL 2021 line-up, here is a look at the list of all RCB players who were earlier retained by the franchise.

IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021

IPL auction live streaming details

IPL auction 2021 live updates

Moeen Ali will now don the Yellow 💛 after @ChennaiIPL acquire his services for INR 7 Cr. @Vivo_India #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/I4y4KaECdr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 18, 2021

