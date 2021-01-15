Lata Mangeshkar & Asha Bhosle Pose In A 'historic' Throwback Pic Feat. Noor Jehan

Indian singer-music composer Adnan Sami took to his social media handle and shared an unseen 'historic' picture on his media feed, on Thursday. Interestingly, the throwback picture featured late musical maestro Noor Jehan along with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosale. In the photo, Lata and Asha looked younger while Noor posed with a smile for the picture. Instagramming the photo, Adnan wrote a small caption, which read, "What an Iconic & Historic Photo!", along with a few red-heart emoticons. He also added a handful of hashtags related to the picture, including the names of singers featured in the photo. Scroll down to take a look at the picture.

When Lata & Asha posed with Noor Jehan

Within a couple of hours, the picture managed to garner a good response from the Instagram users and Sami's followers. A section of fans flooded the comments section with heart-eye emojis. Interestingly, a comment under the post read, "Absolutely-three melody queen legends together. A rare exclusive pic" while another asserted, "Now that is what I call,, epic,, thank you bhai jaan for bringing such a snap". Meanwhile, a couple of fans agreed with Adnan Sami in the comments box.

Interestingly, Adnan Sami treated fans with the above never-seen-before throwback picture before schooling a troll, who called Lata Mangeshkar an 'overrated' singer on Twitter. On Thursday, that is January 14, a Twitter user wrote, "Indians have been brainwashed into thinking that Lata Mangeshkar has a good voice". Reacting to the claim of the Twitter user, Adnan Sami responded to it with an old idiom. He also asserted that it is better to stay silent and appear stupid sometimes. Later filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, too, schooled the troll for her claim.

'Bandar Kya Jaane Adrak Ka Swaad'.

...It’s better to stay silent and appear stupid than to open your mouth & remove all doubt!! https://t.co/kUi9dsfMGt — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 14, 2021

On the other hand, late musical maestro Noor Jehan was one of the earliest and most acclaimed stars of Hindi cinema. However, during the partition, she relocated to Pakistan. Both the songstresses, Noor and Lata, met each other during the 1945 drama film Badi Maa. Interestingly, in the film, Mangeshkar had a small acting role, with her younger sister Asha Bhosle, alongside Noor Jehan.

