Vishwa Mohan Badola's Death: Take A Look At Some Of His Rare Unseen Pictures

Veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola recently passed away due to age-related problems on November 23. Vishwa Mohan Badola's death has made many fans and celebrities take to social media platforms to pay their tributes. The actor was 84 years old and gave fans many memorable movies. Take a look at some of Vishwa Mohan Badola's rare photos that remind fans of what a great actor he was:

Vishwa Mohan Badola's rare photos

Vishwa Mohan Badola's son Varun Badola recently took to Instagram to share this rare picture of his father. He also penned down an emotional caption with the post. He added - 'My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him'. He also mentioned that he would forever miss his father's presence.

Kalindi Badola has added many rare pictures of her father. She often writes about how she admired Vishwa Mohan Badola's movies and his acting. In this post, she mentions - 'My father #VMBadola, along with veteran actress #SudhaShivpuri ji, performing in the play #EvamIndrajit'. Though the picture is quite blurry, fans can spot a young Vishwa Mohan Badola.

Here is an art piece that was shared by Kalindi Badola. In this picture, fans can spot both Varun Badola and Vishwa Mohan Badola. Kalindi added - ' This is one more special one for my favourite actors '#VarunBadola' and his father '#VishwaMohanBadola Ji'. Many fans liked this picture and mentioned they hardly got to see Vishwa Mohan Badola anymore.

In this post, fans can spot the late actor quite clearly. He wasn't seen in public quite often. This post was uploaded by Kalindi on the occasion of his birthday a while back. The caption read - 'Those crinkly eyes, & a face about to break into a smile..'.

Another rare picture of the late actor. He can be seen with the cats and looks very happy. Many fans shared their love for the actor on this post.

Promo Pic Credit: Vishwa Mohan & Kalindi Badola's Instagram

