Ashiesh Roy Passes Away: Take A Look At All The Wonderful Films He Dubbed For

TV actor Ashiesh Roy's death has shocked the industry. The 55-year-old actor lost his life due to an ailment of the kidneys. He was a very famous TV actor and was seen on many TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Mrs. & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale and Sasural Simar Ka. He also dubbed for many films, take a look:

Ashiesh Roy's career: Dubbing roles

Superman Returns

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of Lex Luthor who was played by Kevin Spacey in the 2007 film. The film was directed by Bryan Singer and written by Michael Dougherty and Dan Harris from a story by Singer. It cast Brandon Routh as Clark Kent / Superman, Kate Bosworth as Lois Lane and James Marsden as Richard White. The movie was quite successful.

The Dark Knight

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of The Joker which was played by Heath Ledger in 2008 film. The film as directed, produced and co-written by Christopher Nolan. It cast Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth and Heath Ledger as the Joker. The Dark Knight is regarded as one of the best films of the 2000s, reported many media outlets.

Man of Steel

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of General Zodd which was played by Michael Shannon. The film was directed by Zack Snyder, written by David S. Goyer, and stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Antje Traue, Ayelet Zurer, Christopher Meloni and Russell Crowe in different roles. The film grossed $291 million in the United States and Canada.

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of Rocket which was played by Bradley Cooper. The film was directed by James Gunn, who also helped write the screenplay for it. It cast Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer and Vin Diesel as Groot.

RoboCop

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of Dr. Dennett Norton which was played by Gary Oldman. The film was directed by José Padilha and written by Joshua Zetumer, Nick Schenk, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner. It cast Joel Kinnaman as Alex Murphy, Gary Oldman as Dennett Norton and Michael Keaton as Raymond Sellars. The film was well-received by fans.

The Legend of Tarzan

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of Captain Léon Rom which was played by Christoph Waltz. The film was directed by David Yates and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It cast Alexander Skarsgård as John Clayton, Samuel L. Jackson as George Washington Williams and Margot Robbie as Jane Clayton. The film did very well in the box office.

Bolt

Ashiesh Roy dubbed for the role of The Director which was placed by James Lipton. The film was directed by Chris Williams and Byron Howard. The film cast John Travolta as Bolt, Susie Essman as Mittens and Mark Walton as Rhino.

