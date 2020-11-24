Daily Ent Recap Nov 24: Actor Ashiesh Roy Passes Away & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From actor Ashiesh Roy passing away to Shaheer Sheikh engagement to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, many celebrities made headlines on November 24. Read ahead to see an entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Ashiesh Roy passes away

Actor Ashiesh Roy passed away at the age of 55. He was suffering from kidney ailments since the lockdown was imposed in the month if May. He was also suffering from a financial crunch when he was admitted for dialysis. Manoj Bajpayee, Hansal Mehta and Munmun Dutta are among the several celebrities who expressed their grief on the actor's passing.

Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend 🙏🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020

Bombay High Court grants Kangana Ranaut interim protection from arrest

Actor Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted interim protection from arrest against the FIR registered against her for allegedly making communal tweets. The Bombay High Court has passed the judgement. The Mumbai Police had summoned Kangana and her sister to record their statement on November 23 and 24 over the FIR.

Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged To GF Ruchikaa Kapoor, Says "excited For Rest Of My Life"

Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to announce his engagement with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. In the photo uploaded by Sheikh, the captioned it by saying that he is excited for the rest of his life. Fans and followers were taken by a surprise Shaheer Sheikh's engagement announcement.

Varun Badola's Father And Veteran Actor Vishwa Mohan Badola Passes Away

Television actor Varun Badola lost his father and veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola due to age-old illness. He took to Instagram to post a heart-wrenching post about the same. In the caption, Varun wrote that his legacy will live on forever. Many celebrities have offered their deepest condolences to Varun Badola and his family.

Ken Jennings named interim Jeopardy host

Television quiz show Jeopardy will be returning to the small screen with a new host. Ken Jennings will be taking over Alex Trebek after he passed away on November 8. Kenn is an author and consultant. He is also known as the highest-earning American game show contestant of all time.

