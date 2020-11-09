Amrita Rao Backs Arnab Goswami, Makes Statement Against His Illegal Arrest & Harassment

Support is pouring in for Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over his illegal arrest and shocking harassment. Amid solidarity gestures across the world including Army veterans and politicians, even celebrities of the film industry have expressed their backing to the senior journalist. Amrita Rao was the latest to seek the release of Arnab Goswami.

Amrita Rao comes out in support of Arnab Goswami

Taking to Twitter, Amrita Rao responded to a video posted by Republic’s Twitter handle, seeking support for the movement for the release of Arnab Goswmami. The Main Hoon Na star, who recently welcomed her first child, a son with husband RJ Anmol, backed the journalist with three hashtags that are going viral. She expressed the emotions of numerous netizens by stating ‘India With Arnab Goswami’, ‘Arnab Life Under Threat’ and 'We Want Arnab Back’.

Other celebrities related to the film industry like actor-Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly and many others like actor Sherlyn Chopra, producer Manish Mundra and family of Sushant Singh Rajput condemned the arrest and harassment of Arnab Goswami in custody.

Be it Major General GD Bakshi and other Armed Forces veterans writing to the President Ram Nath Kovind after protesting at Vijay Chowk, or BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga being detained for protesting at Jantar Mantar, there were protests galore. Protest marches have also been held in various countries like United States of America.

Arnab arrested and assaulted

In a shocking development, Arnab Goswami was taken to the Taloja jail after being kept in a quarantine facility for four days as he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in in a 2018 abetment to suicide case, From the screened van, he shouted, "My life is under threat, My life is under threat, I'm not being allowed to speak to my lawyers, I was assaulted this morning'.

The Raigad Police arrested the journalist in the case has been reopened amid Mumbai Police’s witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. The police assaulted Arnab Goswami as they dragged him from his residence on Wednesday. The Bombay HC is set to pronounce its order on his interim bail plea on Monday at 3pm.

