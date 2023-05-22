Vivek Agnihotri Laments 'death' Of Cannes 2023, Says Fashion Has Replaced Films

Vivek Agnihotri took to twitter once again to express his disappointment with the state of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Vivek Agnihotri emphasised that the festival, which is meant to celebrate the art of filmmaking, is now dominated by fashion and social media influencers. As such, it does not focus on the films themselves.

In a tweet on Monday, Agnihotri shared a screenshot of a newspaper featuring various celebrities on the Cannes red carpet, stating, "So sad to see the death of Cannes Film Festival. Most of these are not even actors or have any film showing at Cannes. Films are replaced with fashion. Actors with SM influencers. Film Journalism with… you know what… And FILMMAKERS… who cares about them? Om Shanti!"

This is not the first time The Kashmir Files filmmaker has expressed his concern. Two days ago, he reminded his followers on twitter that the Cannes Film Festival is primarily about films and not a fashion show. He criticised the reliance on ‘Costume Slaves’ who assist actors in managing their extravagant outfits, questioning the necessity of such uncomfortable fashion.

Other industry figures, such as Nandita Das and Meera Chopra, have also voiced similar sentiments regarding the festival’s focus on fashion. Nandita shared throwback pictures of herself in traditional sarees from her previous Cannes visits and lamented the shift away from the festival’s core purpose. She emphasised that it should be a celebration of films and not merely a showcase for clothing.

Its very sad, i said the same thing when i went there last year.. that its become a fashion parade. Bollywood only talks abt what you are wearing and where all you are being covered in media, to the extent that it becomes stressful. believe me its not the same for other… — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) May 20, 2023

Bollywood Celebrities at Cannes 2023

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 16 and will run until May 27. Established in 1946, the festival has traditionally served as a platform for filmmakers to exhibit their works and compete for prestigious awards. Despite the festival's rich cinematic history, this year's red carpet has prominently featured celebrities from the fashion and social media spheres.

Personalities such as Aishwarya Rai, Diana Penty, Sara Ali Khan, and Urvashi Rautela have graced the Cannes red carpet, drawing attention to the increasing influence of fashion and social media culture on the event. As filmmakers and industry insiders express their concerns over the perceived shift in focus, the debate surrounding the balance between cinema and fashion at the Cannes Film Festival continues to spark discussions within the film community.