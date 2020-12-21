Vivek Oberoi Begins Shooting For His First Production 'Rosie', Palak Tiwari To Make Debut

Vivek Oberoi who is set to don the cap of a producer with his next horror-thriller Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, has started shooting for the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared pictures from the muhurat ceremony while giving a glimpse of the entire star cast. In the pictures, the producer Vivek Oberoi along with Vishal Ranjan Mishra holding the clapper board while posing for the film. The film also marks the debut of Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari in Bollywood. Taran Adarsh informed that the shooting of the film has commenced in Pune.

Vivek Oberoi's next as a producer

Earlier, Vivek Oberoi had shared a post while introducing the protagonist Palak Tiwari on Instagram. In the post, Palak can be seen in the attire of an airforce pilot while flaunting her gorgeous looks. “Her whispers are both heart-touching and mind-numbing...meet #Rosie in the new motion poster but #PalatKarMatDekhna!” he captioned the poster. The film, which also stars Vivek Oberoi, went on floors on the 18th of December. The first schedule of the film is currently taking place in Pune. The first day of the shoot involved a night sequence with Tiwari giving the mahurat shot. Following the Pune schedule, the team will be starting their second schedule in Mumbai.

SHOOT BEGINS FOR VIVEK OBEROI'S FIRST PRODUCTION... #Rosie - starring #VivekOberoi - has commenced shoot in #Pune... #PalakTiwari - daughter of #ShwetaTiwari - is being introduced... Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra... Presented by Mandiraa Ent, Oberoi Mega Ent, Prerna V Arora. pic.twitter.com/g6WT9ZnkUT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 21, 2020

Actor Vivek Oberoi who is looking after the arrangements of the entire team on sets starting from adhering to all the COVID safety protocols to Swab tests of the team issued a press statement and shared his duties as a producer. Talking about the same, he said, “It was a very special moment for me and a special film to me. I knew that I had to be present on the first day of the shoot of Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Being a producer is teaching me a lot. It is new for me but I am enjoying every bit of it and really looking forward. Besides, I was waiting to get back to a film set. We are sticking to all the precautionary measures to keep all health risks at bay. I am hopeful that we will achieve what we have set out to.”

