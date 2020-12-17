Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Shares Pics From Her Dubai Vacay; Fans Call Her 'Kylie'

On December 16, 2020, Palak Tiwari took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of stunning pictures. In the pictures, Palak can be seen wearing a purple coloured bodycon dress. Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak, is currently in Dubai. Palak’s post received a huge reaction from her fans. Many of them observed the strange semblance between Palak and model-influencer Kylie Jenner in the pictures.

Palak Tiwari is having a gala time in Dubai

In the pictures, Palak can be seen dressed in a strappy bodycon dress and she carried a white coloured handbag to go with it. She wore minimal make-up and kept her hair loose. Palak flaunted her bright smile as she posed for the camera. She posed next to two flamingos, a colour coordinated couch.

As soon as Palak uploaded the pictures, her fans were quick to like the post and dropped strange comments as they compared her with the influencer Kylie. A fan commented, “You look like @kyliejenner”. Another one commented, “For a moment I thought its Kendal Jenner @palaktiwarii” with a fire emoticon. A user commented, “Style like Kyle”. Another one wrote, “Indian Kylie”. Several other fans complimented the beauty with words like ‘gorgeous’, ‘stunning’ and ‘beautiful’.

A few hours later, she shared another set of pictures where she can be seen wearing a white coloured crop top and the same coloured bottoms. She wore subtle make-up and kept her hair loose. Her comments section was filled with positive and lovely comments. A fan commented, “World’s Cutest girl” with a red heart and fire emoticon. Another one called her ‘beautiful’. A user called her ‘hot’ while another one wrote ‘gorgeous’ in the comments.

On the work front, Palak is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Directed by Vishal Ranjan Mishra, the movie will be a horror flick and will also feature Vivek Oberoi in a pivotal role. The movie is co-produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Keyur Pandya and Sanjeet S Yermal. Palak shared the motion poster of the movie in September.

Image Source: Palak Tiwari Instagram

