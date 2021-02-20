Vivek Oberoi booked for not wearing mask in bike video after fine for helmet offence

Vivek Oberoi’s video where he was spotted riding a motorcycle without a helmet has now landed him in trouble for not wearing a mask. After being penalised Rs 500 by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a helmet, the actor has now been booked. The First Information Report was registered against him at the Juhu Police Station on Friday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Vivek Oberoi booked for riding without a mask

The FIR against Vivek Oberoi was registered under IPC Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) as well as provisions of the Maharashtra COVID -19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act. Sections 188 and 269 provisions direct punishment of offenders to six months in jail or fine or both.

Vivek Oberoi had posted a video where he was seen riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with his wife Priyanka Alva to surprise her on Valentine’s Day. He had captioned that it was the ‘start of this lovely Valentine's day’ and ‘a refreshing joyride', with his ‘patni aur woh’. He even clicked selfies with youngsters and spoke to them.

Netizens had trolled him for riding without a helmet and mask.

The action was taken a day after the city administration’s warning on punishment for violators of the mandatory mask rule amid the rising number of cases in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of action against those violating the COVID-19 norms.

Amid the directives, sealing of a building with more than 5 persons testing positive and stamping of those undergoing home quarantine. 300 marshals have been tasked with overseeing the violation of wearing of masks and taking action. Even strict action is being contemplated against restaurants, clubs, etc. violating social distancing norms.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, reporting 873 new ones and 5 new deaths on Friday. 440 persons recovered, taking the cured tally to 2,98,435. Mumbai has now witnessed 3,17,310 cases in all with 6577 active cases and 11,435 deaths in all.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi was seen in movies like PM Narendra Modi an Kannada movie Rustum in 2019. He is now producing ventures like Rosie: Saffron Chapter and Iti: Can You Solve your Own Murder.

