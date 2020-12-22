Vivek Oberoi fumes at 'monstrous act' of dog being assaulted, asks company to sack man

Vivek Oberoi expressed his displeasure over a video of a man assaulting his dog, that has been going viral on social media for the last few weeks. The actor called it a ‘monstrous act’. He also asked the company he works for - Cognizant, to sack him.

Vivek Oberoi expresses anger on dog being assaulted

The actor reacted to a video where the man allegedly named Rishabh Mehra hit the dog with a belt. In the video, one can hear the crying noises of the dog while as a person repeatedly hits the pet. The Company actor stated that 'innocent animals' were 'voiceless' and that there were millions who were 'their voice' and that they 'will not give up.'

A monstrous act like this cannot be condoned under any circumstances! Pls don’t think the innocent animals are voiceless, there are millions of us who are their voice and we will not give up! Do the right thing @cognizant , set an example! #JusticeForBuddy https://t.co/Wnc72DAqXJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) December 22, 2020

Earlier, Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi, who is also an animal activist, had also vented out over the incident. She had reacted to a petition, that has been started by the same person who posted the video and highlighted even alleged sexual assault. The petition sought 'Justice for Buddy.'

Rishabh Mehra has still not been arrested and is absconding. He works at @Cognizant.



These pictures are of a leash which was stuffed into Buddy’s anus (found during his operation) and of his crushed bones.



Shall we allow this monster to get away with this cruelty? https://t.co/LBPDXIvXJN pic.twitter.com/IXiQEY4etZ — Maneka Sanjay Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) December 5, 2020

Many other celebrities and netizens have similarly requested Cognizant to fire the alleged perpetrator.

Previously, in July, many celebrities had similarly expressed their anger over a stray dog being beaten up in Mumbai’s Worli. Reactions were similar to a video of a dog being assaulted on a car footboard.

Numerous stars of the film industry are known to raise their voice against animal cruelty. Not just instances that take place in India, many have criticised the wet markets in China, as well as a dog food festival.

