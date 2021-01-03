Vivek Oberoi Shares Throwback Family Picture, Calls Them His 'unshakeable Strength'

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is quite active on social media recently took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback golden picture while reminiscing his childhood days. In the monochrome picture, little cute Vivek Oberoi can be seen posing with his father and legendary actor Suresh Oberoi. Apart from the two, Vivek’s mother and sister also looked beautiful in the picture.

Vivek Oberoi shares throwback picture

Apart from sharing the picture, the actor insisted on bringing back the old days where he could sit on his dad’s lap. He called the place “most blissful”. He captioned the picture and wrote, “Sitting on Dad's lap - the most blissful place in the world. Sharing the frame are the two most beautiful women who are my source of inspiration and unshakeable strength! Love you all to the moon and back! Koi lauta de mujhe bachpan ke din!” Vivek has always been in awe of his father’s charismatic personality and his captivating voice. The actor on his father’s birthday sometime back, the actor had shared a beautiful picture and had confessed that his father is his “guide, inspiration, and moral compass in life!”

Koi lauta de mujhe bachpan ke din! #ChildhoodMemories#Throwback pic.twitter.com/zPoW3Kh75o — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 3, 2021

Suresh Oberoi is known for his roles in films like Kabir Singh, PM Narendra Modi, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Peshwa Baji Rao II, Attahaasa, and many more. Suresh Oberoi is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor that he received in the year 1987. The actor will next be seen in Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal’s film Kurup alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Vivek Oberoi became the first actor to enact Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a film, at the time of the Lok Sabha elections last year in May. The actor’s performance in PM Narendra Modi has now been acknowledged as he was recently honoured with the Sarvottam Samman by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. He expressed his pride not just in receiving the award, but also in essaying the leader on screen.

राज्यपाल भगतसिंह कोश्यारी यांच्या हस्ते राजभवन येथे ‘गऊ भारत भारती’ सन्मान प्रदान करण्यात आले. यावेळी गऊ भारत भारती साप्ताहिकाचे संपादक संजय शर्मा अमान व रमेश मेहता उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/1ZfvfnkHbE — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 21, 2020

