Mohanlal Announces 'Drishyam 2' On His 60th Birthday, Shares An Intriguing Promo Video

On the occasion of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s 60th birthday, the actor took to social media to announce a piece of delightful news for his audience. He posted a promo video announcing the film Drishyam 2 with Jeethu Joseph. The work on the film is expected to begin as soon as the lockdown is lifted by the Kerala government. The director of the film also has another project in hand with actor Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan which is called Ram.

Drishyam 2 announced by Mohanlal

Mohanlal recently took to his official social media handle to announce his next film, Drishyam 2. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph and will be presented by Aashirvad Cinema. The announcement of the film was made with a little video that carried the theme of Drishyam.

In the video, a book could be seen flipping on its own and when the camera ends on a close-up note, the cover page of the book is revealed. The cover page has the sketch of the last scene from the previous instalment of Drishyam where Mohanlal’s character, George Kutty, can be seen right outside a police station.

The title of the film, Drishyam 2, has also been added along with the sketch on the cover page. At the end of the video, Mohanlal’s eyes have also been shown catering to the title of the film. Have a look at the announcement video of Drishyam 2 here.

Director Jeethu Joseph had also put up a note on his official Facebook handle on Monday, talking about the film which will star Mohanlal and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. In the post, the director addressed the speculation about the film Ram being shelved. He said that the film has not been shelved but is currently on a break as shooting cannot be carried forward in the current coronavirus related situation.

He also wrote that the team is trying to put together another film, which can be shot in Kerala as it is the only place where things have been effectively controlled at the moment. Fans of the director had already guessed that the second film that he is talking about was probably Drishyam 2. The film is expected to do extremely well as the first part was a blockbuster and was also critically acclaimed. Have a look at the post made by Jeethu Joseph here.

