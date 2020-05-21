'I Envied You', Says Kamal Haasan As He Wishes Actor Mohanlal On His 60th Birthday

It's Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's 60th birthday on Thursday and fans and friends of the actor have been pouring their wishes for him through social media. Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also conveyed his best wishes through a tweet where he spoke about his fondness for the birthday boy with whom he has worked in two films- Unnaipol Oruvan and Eenadu. He also wished a long life for the actor whom he addressed as his 'younger brother'.

Have a look:

Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2020

Prithviraj Sukumaran was one of the first actors to wish Mohanlal on his birthday. The actor took to social media to share a picture with the legend. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal have worked together on numerous films and the latest one being the superhit action flick, Lucifer. Prithviraj Sukumaran further wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday Chettan!”.

Actor Manju Warrier too had a special wish in store for the actor. While talking about how a river never gets old, Manju Warrier requested Mohanlal to keep the audience and the industry happy for a long time. She shared a picture of Mohanlal where one can also spot a blurred Manju Warrier in the background. The duo has worked together on several films including Aaraam Thampuran in 1997, Kanmadam in 1998, and the most recent, Lucifer in 2019.

Premam actor Nivin Pauly also gleefully shared a heartfelt wish for the veteran. He shared a selfie with Mohanlal. Fondly referred to as “Laletta” by his fans, Nivin Pauly also referred to Mohanlal with the same nickname in his wish. He also wrote, “Happy birthday Laletta”. Mohanlal had made an extended cameo appearance in Nivin Pauly’s 2018 period drama, Kayamkulam Kochunni.

About Mohanlal

The actor who made his debut in films with Manjil Virinja Pookkal in 1980 has worked in over 300 films in the last four decades. Mohanlal is fondly called 'Lalettan' by his fans. Mohanlal has also acted in a few Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada features and has forayed into the small screen as the host of reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam. The actor has won five National Awards, nine Kerala State Film Awards and several other prestigious accolades. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contributions to Indian cinema.

