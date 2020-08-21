 Vivek Oberoi Films That Fans Can Binge Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Vivek Oberoi made his debut with Company in 2002 and since then, the actor has been seen in several films and TV series over the years. Many of his films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Here is a list of those films which you can watch on the platform.

Vivek Oberoi films on Amazon Prime Video

Saathiya

Saathiya is a 2002 film that starred Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Directed by Shaad Ali this film is a romantic family drama. The story of this film revolves around a couple who decides to elope and get married. They do this in the hope of starting their life together but this leads to several complications. Watch the trailer here:

Prince

Prince is a 2010 action, Sci-Fi thriller film that starred Vivek Oberoi, Isaiah, Aruna Shields, Nandana Sen, and Neeru Bajwa in pivotal roles. Helmed by Kookie Gulati this film is about a thief who has to save himself but had forgotten about one of his biggest heists of all time. He then moves on a journey to find the antique coin that might have been the root cause of all this. Take a look at the trailer here:

Rakhta Charitra

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this film is based on the true events of a bandit on a revenge mission. This film is the first of two films in the series. The film stars Vivek Oberoi, Shatrughan Sinha, Sudeep, Abhimanyu Singh, Radhika Apte, and several others. Watch the trailer here.

Rakhta Charitra 2

Rakhta Charitra 2 is the second part of the film series. This film continues the saga of the bandit getting his revenge. Here is the trailer for the second part of the film.

Lucifer

Lucifer is a 2019 Malayam film that starred Mohanlal in the leading role. In this film, Vivek Oberoi is seen in the role of the villain and he is loved for his performance in the film. helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran this film shows people looking for a new political Godfather after the one there dies. When the time comes Mohanlal's character is the one who beats everyone to win the position.

Masti

This 2004 Indra Kumar is first in a series of comedy films. Masti stars Aftab Shivdasani, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. Apart from them Amrita Rao, Tara Sharma, Genelia D'Souza, Ajay Devgn and Lara Dutta are seen in pivotal roles.

