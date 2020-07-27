Taher Shabbir Joins 'Iti' Cast, Makers Share His First Look Poster

Naam Shabana fame actor Taher Shabbir has been taken on board by makers of concept thriller film Iti: Can you solve your own murder. In the film, Taher is all set to play the role of Pratyush Parashar. Actor Vivek Oberoi who is the producer of the film shared the news with a new character poster on Twitter. While sharing the big news and introducing the character with his fans, the Krrish actor wrote that he is delighted to welcome Taher as a new addition to the cast.

In the poster, Taher seems to be portraying a powerful character as he can be seen decked up in formals while standing on the edge of a sea with a plush city on the other side of the shore. The actor who has been a part of several mind-blowing projects like Guilty and Naam Shabana, reportedly told a media outlet that he believes Iti is going to prove as a game-changer for him. Talking about the same, the actor revealed that he always wanted to be a part of a romantic thriller. Adding, Taher reportedly said that since Iti is a romantic thriller, he automatically got drawn towards the film. Taher even said that in today’s time actors are not offered romantic films and hence, he is excited as he was approached by the makers of Iti for the role.

Apart from Taher, Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Iti — Can You Solve Your Own Murder. The makers of the film unveiled the new poster on July 20, featuring Rajeev Sen who will be seen essaying the role of Rohit Vardhan. The intriguing poster shared by Rajeev on Instagram showcases his character as dark and shady which is sure to leave fans craving for more. The upcoming film will also mark the first collaboration between Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Anand Oberoi's Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The film is directed and written by Vishal Mishra. The poster further shows Rajeev seated inside a vintage car with his face covered in darkness. Interestingly a map of India and Pakistan has been drawn on his car that somewhere hints at the storyline of the film which might revolve around the two countries. As per reports, director Vishal spoke about Rajeev’s character in the film and said that Rohit Vardhan is suave and sophisticated and Rajeev is apt for the part.

