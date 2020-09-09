'Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 8, 2020: Ranbir Is Getting Married To Maya

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on September 8, 2020. Read ahead.

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 8

Kumkum Bhagya latest episode starts as Aaliya holds and talks to Pragya’s picture, saying that Abhi met her in the lift, but he didn’t bring her here as he might have thought that Rhea hates her. But, Rhea actually loves her and if she comes to know that Pragya is her mother, then Rhea might forgive her, but Aaliya will not let Rhea go away from her. She thinks if Prachi would have been in jail then it would be good and you would have been in jail too. Just as Rhea comes there, Pragya’s picture falls down. Just when Rhea is about to pick it, the picture flies away. Rhea then tells Aaliya that she had gone to Maya’s house and Maya threatened to expose her. Rhea says that if this happens then Ranbir and Abhi will hate her. To this, Aaliya says that she will talk to Maya before marriage and will do something so that Ranbir gets married to Rhea. Rhea gets happy and hugs Aaliya, while Aaliya thinks that Prachi is brought up by Pragya, but Rhea is brought up by them.

Just as Rhea comes to Maya’s room, Rhea notices another guy in the room and asks who he is and what is he doing. Maya says he is from a drama company and that they are doing a play on the day of the reception. She says that they will do a play on Ranbir and her love story. When Rhea asks if Maya thinks that she is a fool, Maya asks her if she thinks that she will think of some other guy and leave Ranbir. Rhea and Maya get into an argument. Just as Maya tells Rhea that she will not leave Ranbir for money or for someone’s sayings, Rhea says that he doesn’t love you. Maya says that Ranbir will love her soon.

In Kumkum Bhagya Sept 8 episode, Rhea asks Maya not to marry Ranbir and says that if she doesn’t agree then she will be forced to stop the wedding. Rhea asks Maya not to dare forget that she had given her money in order to get close to Ranbir. Just then Mrs. Chaubey comes there and hears the two talking. At the same time, Ranbir also comes there. Just when Mrs Chaubey is about to question Rhea, Maya asks Rhea shall she tell Ranbir what they were discussing? Rhea thinks that Ranbir will hate her and asks Maya to keep quite. Ranbir comes there and holds Maya’s hand, tells her that he knows that her intentions are good. Just when Mrs Chaubey says that Rhea had given money to Maya, Ranbir says that he doesn’t believe them and asks them not to accuse his friend. Mrs Chaubey asks Rhea to come out and leave the “would-be husband and wife” alone, Rhea goes out.

