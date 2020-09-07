Namrata Shirodkar Shares Picture Of Son Gautam 'almost Kissing A Lion Through The Glass'

Namrata Shirodkar is not only a very popular name in the Indian entertainment industry, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Namrata never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Namrata shared a bunch of adorable throwback pictures of her son, from her trip to Switzerland.

Namrata Shirodkar’s throwback pictures from their trip to Switzerland

Namrata Shirodkar is one of the most active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans to watch. Recently, on September 5, 2020, Namrata Shirodkar took to her official Instagram handle in order to share a bunch of throwback pictures from their trip to Switzerland. The pictures are of her son, Gautam Ghattamaneni from when they spotted a lion in a zoo in Switzerland. Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture, “Never always lucky to spot a lion on a zoo trip. This was a double whammy for GG where he almost kissed one 😉😉 through a glass of course #ZurichZoo #Switzerland #TravelDiaries #Memories”.

South superstar, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son recently turned 14 years old. On this happy occasion, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share a heart-warming post for her son. While sharing pictures from the time Gautam Ghattamaneni was born, Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture, “Gautam’s entry into this world made our lives change forever ♥️♥️ he brought us happiness and more love in our ‘first time parents’ lives 😘😘😘. Today he’s 14 and each year he has only added more and more of love and happiness making us happy and proud parents. Happy birthday my darling son... I love you so so much ♥️♥️♥️ @gautamghattamaneni”.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu started dating during the shoot of B. Gopal's Vamsi in Australia. After four years of relationship, the pair got married on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel, Mumbai during the shooting of Athadu. On August 31, 2006, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed their first baby boy Gautham. Later, on July 20, 2012, the couple had another baby and this time it was a girl. They named her Sitara.

