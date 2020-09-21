Vivek Oberoi Joins 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' Cast, Unveils 1st Look In Horror-thriller

Vivek Oberoi recently took to Twitter to share that he is joining the cast of the upcoming film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Taking to Twitter, he shared his first look from the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. In the poster, Vivek Oberoi is seen showcasing a fierce look while Palak Tiwari, the leading lady of the movie is seen scared as she stands with a ghost following her. The graphic of the movie also has the earphone drawn instead of the letter ‘O’ in Rosie.

Vivek Oberoi shared the poster with the caption, “Things are not always as #Rosie as they seem, so #PalatKarMatDekhna! Glad to join the cast & present my first look in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by @mishravishal. Hope you like it”. Vivek Oberoi is also producing the film under his banner Oberoi Mega Entertainment. Fans appreciated Vivek Oberoi for his first look and also showed excitement for the movie. Take a look at Vivek Oberoi’s Twitter update.

Vivek Sir, we are your fan, come up with good movie....you will get huge support from us. — Deepak Gupta (@dguptamf) September 20, 2020

This movie is gonnnnnaaaa super super hit of all time😍😍😍😍😍 — memer panda (@yca_9870) September 20, 2020

Rosie: The Saffron Chapter first look poster

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Her first look from the movie was unveiled in July 2020. Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is based on true events that took place in Gurugram. The film will be a horror-thriller based on the real-life disappearance of Rosie, who was an employee of a BPO company. The debutant Palak Tiwari had also shared her experience about getting cast in the film, sharing how she will be preparing for the role.

Palak Tiwari talks about Rosie: The Saffron Chapter

In an interview with Peepingmoon, the debutante shared that she felt like she has been ready to take this step for a while now. The movie is directed by Vishal Mishra. Palak Tiwari said that for her debut movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, it feels like the movie picked her. She continued that after she heard the synopsis of the story it was hard for her to say no to be a part of it. Palak added that her director’s vision for Rosie: The Saffron Chapter is crafted with poise and mystique. She mentioned that it is a vision that she is fortunate to portray on-screen.

Talking about her debut, Palak Tiwari said that a person’s acting debut is one's first impression. Calling it an everlasting association, she said that she feels like she is ready to take this step. Palak added that she has always dreamt of this day her whole life and now that it is finally here, there is nervousness and pressure to make everyone proud who believed in her and also give others a reason to continue believing in her.

