Vivek Oberoi Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' Actor

Vivek Oberoi is one of the talented actors in Bollywood, having starred in a number of films. Over the years, Vivek Oberoi has gone on to do a variety of characters in his films. From his ruthless and rusty character as Maya Bhai in Shootout at Lokhandwala to his entire Masti franchise, the actor has proved his versatility when it comes to his roles. Vivek Oberoi has also stepped into the online space with a web series for Amazon Prime. The series has been doing well ever since and fans have loved the character Vivek Oberoi has played in it. The actor has also ventured into the south Indian film spectrum and created a mark for himself. On the occasion of Vivek Oberoi's birthday, here is a quiz to know more about the actor.
Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Made Negative Role Debut With 'Shootout At Lokhandwala'; Read Trivia
Also Read | Hrithik Roshan Has Lovely Reaction To Vivek Oberoi’s Latest Post With Wife Priyanka
Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Was Not First Choice For Shaad Ali's 'Saathiya'? Read Details
Also Read | Vivek Oberoi Films That Fans Can Binge Watch On Amazon Prime Video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.