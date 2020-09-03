Last Updated:

Vivek Oberoi Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' Actor

Vivek Oberoi quiz that could help one to test their knowledge about the actor and to also gain some facts about him. Read further ahead to know more.

vivek oberoi quiz

Vivek Oberoi is one of the talented actors in Bollywood, having starred in a number of films. Over the years, Vivek Oberoi has gone on to do a variety of characters in his films. From his ruthless and rusty character as Maya Bhai in Shootout at Lokhandwala to his entire Masti franchise, the actor has proved his versatility when it comes to his roles. Vivek Oberoi has also stepped into the online space with a web series for Amazon Prime. The series has been doing well ever since and fans have loved the character Vivek Oberoi has played in it. The actor has also ventured into the south Indian film spectrum and created a mark for himself. On the occasion of Vivek Oberoi's birthday, here is a quiz to know more about the actor.

Vivek Oberoi quiz - How well you know the actor?

What is the full name of Vivek Oberoi?

  • Vivek Suresh Oberoi
  • Vivek Jagdish Oberoi
  • Vivek Anand Oberoi
  • Vivek Anish Oberoi

 

What is Vivek Oberoi’s father name?

  • Suresh Oberoi
  • Anish Oberoi
  • Abhishek Oberoi
  • Jagdish Oberoi

 

Which of these happens to be Vivek Oberoi’s debut movie?

  • Road
  • Dum
  • Company
  • Dus

 

Who was Vivek Oberoi’s mother-in-law in the movie Saathiya?

  • Waheeda Rahman
  • Tanuja
  • Swaroop Sampat
  • Anju Mahendra

 

Vivek Oberoi has been a judge on which of these reality shows?

  • Indian Idol
  • Dance India Dance
  • India's Best Dramebaaz
  • X-Factor

 

Vivek Oberoi had dubbed a character in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which one of these is the character?

  • Peter Parker
  • Max Dillon
  • Harry Osborn
  • Donald Menken

 

Vivek Oberoi is the founder of which real estate company?

  • Karrm
  • Oberoi Realty
  • DLF
  • Omaxe

 

Vivek Oberoi won the IIFA award for best villain for which of these movies?

  • Company
  • Omkara
  • Shootout At Lokhandwala
  • Prince

 

Vivek Oberoi is a part of which of these web series?

  • Inside Edge
  • The Kicks
  • Little Big Awesome
  • Hand Of God

 

Who was the director of Vivek Oberoi’s famous movie Masti?

  • Indra Kumar
  • Sachin Bajaj
  • Apoorve Lakhia
  • Sujoy Ghosh

 

ANSWERS

  • Vivek Anand Oberoi
  • Suresh Oberoi
  • Company
  • Tanjua
  • India's Best Dramebaaz
  • Max Dillon
  • Karrm
  • Shootout At Lokhandwala
  • Inside Edge
  • Indra Kumar

