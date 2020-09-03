Vivek Oberoi Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' Actor

Vivek Oberoi is one of the talented actors in Bollywood, having starred in a number of films. Over the years, Vivek Oberoi has gone on to do a variety of characters in his films. From his ruthless and rusty character as Maya Bhai in Shootout at Lokhandwala to his entire Masti franchise, the actor has proved his versatility when it comes to his roles. Vivek Oberoi has also stepped into the online space with a web series for Amazon Prime. The series has been doing well ever since and fans have loved the character Vivek Oberoi has played in it. The actor has also ventured into the south Indian film spectrum and created a mark for himself. On the occasion of Vivek Oberoi's birthday, here is a quiz to know more about the actor.

Vivek Oberoi quiz - How well you know the actor?

What is the full name of Vivek Oberoi?

Vivek Suresh Oberoi

Vivek Jagdish Oberoi

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Vivek Anish Oberoi

What is Vivek Oberoi’s father name?

Suresh Oberoi

Anish Oberoi

Abhishek Oberoi

Jagdish Oberoi

Which of these happens to be Vivek Oberoi’s debut movie?

Road

Dum

Company

Dus

Who was Vivek Oberoi’s mother-in-law in the movie Saathiya?

Waheeda Rahman

Tanuja

Swaroop Sampat

Anju Mahendra

Vivek Oberoi has been a judge on which of these reality shows?

Indian Idol

Dance India Dance

India's Best Dramebaaz

X-Factor

Vivek Oberoi had dubbed a character in the movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which one of these is the character?

Peter Parker

Max Dillon

Harry Osborn

Donald Menken

Vivek Oberoi is the founder of which real estate company?

Karrm

Oberoi Realty

DLF

Omaxe

Vivek Oberoi won the IIFA award for best villain for which of these movies?

Company

Omkara

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Prince

Vivek Oberoi is a part of which of these web series?

Inside Edge

The Kicks

Little Big Awesome

Hand Of God

Who was the director of Vivek Oberoi’s famous movie Masti?

Indra Kumar

Sachin Bajaj

Apoorve Lakhia

Sujoy Ghosh

ANSWERS

Vivek Anand Oberoi

Suresh Oberoi

Company

Tanjua

India's Best Dramebaaz

Max Dillon

Karrm

Shootout At Lokhandwala

Inside Edge

Indra Kumar

