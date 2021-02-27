Vivek Oberoi snapped without mask again; netizens say 'phirse pawti katne wali hai'

Vivek Oberoi’s gift for his wife Priyanka Alva on Valentine’s Day, a brand new bike and a ride with it, landed him in trouble as he was fined and booked for riding without a helmet and mask. The actor, however, was spotted without a mask again as he stepped out in Mumbai recently. Even netizens quipped that he would be fined again for the video.

Vivek Oberoi spotted without a mask

Vivek Oberoi stepped out in Mumbai, apparently to his gym, and was snapped in casual wear, a black T-shirt, white shorts, and green sports shoes.

On his way back to his car, the actor was spotted by the camera persons, who recorded him. Though he was out of his car, he did not wear any mask, nor had it in his hand.

Incidentally, the paparazzi shared their take on his recent ‘Pawti’ (fine receipt) video, amid the recent ‘Pawri’ trend that is going viral.

A netizen wrote, “Mask ke liye phirse pawti katne wali hai.” (You will be fine for the mask again). Another wrote that he should be fined for not wearing a seatbelt too, as they noticed it when the car moved ahead.

Vivek lands in trouble

Vivek was fined Rs 500 for taking his wife along for a bike ride on Valentine's Day and clicking selfies with youngsters on the way, without wearing a helmet. Later, he was also booked by the Mumbai Police for not wearing a mask.

He, however, had a light-hearted take on it. In a tweet, he thanked the Mumbai Police for making him realise sharing his fine receipt and the bike in a video, and writing ‘pawri nai ho rahi hai’, referring to the ‘Pawri’ trend.

