Vivek Oberoi To Essay Prabhu Singh In His Production Venture 'Iti', Shares Poster

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will soon be seen playing the protagonist Prabhu Singh in his production venture Iti. The actor also shared the intriguing poster of the film which has further increased the anticipation amongst the fans. The poster introduces Vivek as Prabhu Singh and has the words, 'Can you solve your own murder' written on it.

Vivek Oberoi shared the first look of the film

The poster also has a silhouette of a man standing beneath a lamp post. The film will be helmed by Vishal Mishra. The Kaal actor revealed the same in an interaction with a daily. He said that he will be playing a role that he has never attempted before in the film.

The actor hinted that the film is a thriller mystery and hence did not divulge much about his character. Vivek went on to say that when Vishal narrated the story of the movie to him along with the plotline and story arc, he had known at once that he should produce this film.

The Krrish 3 actor further added that he had always wanted to back high-concept ideas and that Vishal had gone on to present such concept to him. The music of the film will be composed by the veteran composer Rajesh Roshan.

Vishal Mishra on casting Vivek Oberoi

The director of the film, Vishal, also spoke about casting Vivek in the film as the lead protagonist Prabhu Singh. He revealed on this saying that it was a no-brainer and that Vivek was his first choice for the movie. The filmmaker called the actor as a performer par excellence. He also said that Vivek has carved a niche for himself with films like Saathiya, Shootout At Lokhandwala and Company. The director added how he needed an exceptional actor for the character of Prabhu Singh as he is a pivotal part of Iti.

The director went on to say that Vivek has never acted in a film like this so it would be refreshing for the fans to see him essay such a character. Reportedly, the film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. The shooting of the movie will reportedly begin in the month of September or October this year.

