Vivek Oberoi's Roles That Were So Good That Our Hearts Melted

Vivek Oberoi’s Bollywood career reportedly went through a lot of high’s and low’s. He made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s movie Company in 2002. Since then he has starred in a lot of films. Here are some of the most popular movies starring Vivek Oberoi:

Saathiya

This movie may be the best of Vivek Oberoi which also starred Rani Mukerji. The story revolved around Aditya (Vivek Oberoi) and Suhani (Rani Mukerji) who run away to get married after their parents oppose the marriage. However, cracks appear in their marriage but they overcome all adversities in the end. Vivek Oberoi’s role was critically acclaimed and the movie has reportedly earned a lot of praises.

Yuva

The movie takes place in Kolkata where three men from three different strata of society cross paths one fine day in the city. The encounter changes their lives forever. In an ensemble cast, Vivek Oberoi played the role of Arjun Balachandran and was paired alongside Kareena Kapoor. His character was a self-centred young man whose objective in life was to immigrate to a foreign country to earn money.

Omkara

In this Shakespearean adaptation of Othello, Vivek Oberoi was seen in the role of Omkara’s right hand, Kesav Upadhayay. Saif Ali Khan was seen in the role of Langra Tyagi while Ajay Devgn played the titular character Omkara. Although Vivek’s character was a supporting he was lauded by critics for his performance in this Vishal Bharadwaj directorial.

Shootout at Lokhandwala

A gangster Mahindra Dolas and his gang had terrorized the city of Mumbai. A massive war wages between the Mumbai police and the gang during the year 1991. Based on the real incident, Vivek Oberoi plays the role of the lead gangster. The movie was well appreciated by critics and audiences alike. Vivek Oberoi was also praised for his portrayal of the gangster.

