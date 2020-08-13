Vyjayanthimala's Birthday: Did You Know The Actor Refused Filmfare Award For 'Devdas'?

Vyjayanthimala is one of the most celebrated actors of Hindi cinema. She is also a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, Carnatic singer, and dance choreographer. Reportedly, she was one of the highest-paid actors at that time. Sangam, Madhumati, Naya Daur, and Ganga Jamuna, are some of Vyjayanthimala's movies that gained her praises for her performances. But, fans will be surprised to know that Vyjayanthimala had refused a Filmfare Award for Devdas. Read ahead.

Vyjayanthimala's birthday: When she refused an award for Devdas

In 1995, Vyjayanthimala played the character of Chandramukhi in Bimal Roy’s Devdas. The movie featured Dilip Kumar as the character of Devdas and debutant Suchitra Sen as the character of Parvati (Paro). The movie was based on the popular author, Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s best-selling novel, Devdas.

The three lead actors in the movie were highly praised for their performances in the movie. Vyjayanthimala was also acknowledged with a Filmfare Award for the Best Supporting Actor, but the actor refused to accept this trophy. Reportedly, Vyjayanthimala refused to accept the award she received for her “supporting character”, as she felt that she was as much a heroine in the character of Chandramukhi as Suchitra Sen was in the character of Paro, in Bimal Roy’s Devdas. She felt that the award for a supporting character would be disrespectful for her statuette. Even though Vyjayanthimala's awards include Filmfare Best Actor Award for many movies like Sadhna, Ganga Jamuna, Sangam, and more, the actor is reportedly considered as the first one in the history of Hindi cinema to refuse a Filmfare Award.

Apart from acting, Vyjayanthimala’s main concentration has always been in Bharatnatyam that is a form of Indian classical dance. After quitting acting, she continued with her dance career. Vyjayanthimala was acknowledged with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, which is the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artists. Vyjayanthimala was presented with this award in 1982, for all of her contributions in the field of Bharatnatyam. The Jewel Thief actor has also served as a chairperson for the 48th National Film Awards.

