'Fifty Shades Of Grey' To 'Titanic'; Top 10 Highest-grossing Romantic Hollywood Movies

May it be cult classics or commercial hits romantic films have been loved by fans. Here is a list of the top 10 highest-grossing romantic Hollywood movies.

The top 10 highest-grossing romantic Hollywood movies

Titanic

This James Cameron masterpiece starred Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet in the lead role. Titanic did a lifetime global business of $2,195 million in 1997 and is the highest-grossing romantic Hollywood film. The tragic story of the sinking ship was based on a true event.

Beauty and the Beast

This live-action version of Disney's animated film Beauty and the Beast released in 2017. This Bill Condon directorial film starred Emma Watson in the lead role along with Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad and several others. The live-action version of the film was a huge success and has a box office collection of about $1,264 million.

Aladdin

This film also is a live-action recreation of the 1992 Dinsey animated film Aladdin. This 2019 film grossed $1,051 million globally and was loved by fans. The film starred Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott & Will Smith in leading roles and the film was directed by Guy Ritchie.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight films are one of the most successful romantic film franchise in the world. This 2012 romantic fantasy film was directed by Bill Condon grossed about $830 million. This film starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson & Taylor Lautner in leading roles.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

This 2009 Twilight film was directed by Chris Weitz. This film did a worldwide business of $724 million. It also starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson & Taylor Lautner in leading roles.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The film is the first part of Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn. This Robert Pattinson led hit the cinemas in 2011 and performed very well. It was reported that the film grossed $712 million worldwide.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The 2010 instalment of The Twilight series was directed by David Slade. This film did a business of about $698 million worldwide. The film was loved by moviegoers.

Fifty Shades of Grey

This erotic romance flick was released in 2015 and was an immediate sensation. Starring Dakota Johnson & Jamie Dornan this film grossed $570 million worldwide. Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson this film performed so well that the producers even made sequels for the film.

Ghost

Ghost is a 1990 romantic fantasy thriller film. This film starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg & Tony Goldwyn. Directed by Jerry Zucker, the film received mixed reviews from critics but did a huge business of $506 million at the box office.

Pearl Harbor

Directed by Michael Bay, this 2001 romantic war drama did well at the box office. The film starred Ben Affleck, Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tom Sizemore & others. It did a worldwide business of $449 million.

