A Look Back At Wajid Khan's Journey: All You Need To Know About The Famous Music Composer

Well-known music composer Wajid Khan recently passed away in Mumbai. The 42-year-old music composer had also tested positive for coronavirus and had an underlying kidney infection known as Pyelonephritis, as confirmed by his brother Sajid Khan in a statement. His brother also mentioned that Wajid was in and out of hospitals as he had recently gotten a kidney transplant as well. The news of Wajid Khan's death has taken the Bollywood music and film industry by shock and many of them shared their grief on social media. Here's a complete timeline of Wajid Khan's life:

Early Life

Wajid Khan, born in Uttar Pradesh, was the son of Ustad Sharafat Khan, a known tabla player. He also learned a lot about music from his father and had an early inclination towards music from a young age. It is reported that music has been a part of his family as his maternal grandfather Faiyyaz Ahmed Khan was the recipient of the Padma Shri and his uncle Niyaz Khan was the recipient of the prestigious Tansen award.

Music Career

Wajid Khan is very famously known as one half of Sajid-Wajid. Sajid-Wajid debuted as music composers for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and later for Sonu Nigam's album Deewaana. After a while, when their compositions got them popularity, they went on to work for many films like Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai (2002), Gunaah (2002), Chori Chori (2003), The Killer (2006) and many more. Wajid Khan also sang many popular songs apart from being a music composer in many films.

Wajid Khan's journey with Salman Khan

Sajid-Wajid have been composing music for Salman Khan's movies since 2002. Wajid Khan is very popularly known as Salman Khan's music composer and has worked and sang in almost every movie of Salman Khan. Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009), Dabangg (2010), No Problem (2010) and Ek Tha Tiger (2012), are some of his recent collaborations with Salman Khan. Wajid Khan reportedly thought of Salman Khan as an elder brother and respected him a lot.

Awards

Sajid-Wajid have won many awards for their work. Many of the awards were for Best Music Direction and a few Best Song. They won several awards for their music direction for the film Dabbang and won Best Music Direction at almost every award show in 2011 like Zee Cine Awards, Guild Award, GiMA Award and Star Screen Award.

Personal Life

Wajid Khan married his long time girlfriend Yashmin Khan in 2003. They have two children together, a daughter and a son. Wajid named his daughter Arshi Khan. He also resided in Mumbai.

The death of the great composer comes as a blow to everyone who knew him, as well to his fans. Many celebrities showed their grief over Wajid Khan's death. Sonu Nigam uploaded an old picture and captioned it 'My Brother Wajid left us.' Priyanka Chopra Jonas tweeted about how sad the whole thing was and also sent condolences to the family.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

