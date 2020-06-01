Wajid Khan's Pinned Tweet Is About His Father That Reads 'waiting Till I Meet You Again'

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on June 1. The late artist, who was quite active on Twitter had his pinned tweet about his father who died in 2013. Read to know more.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar Offer Condolences

Wajid Khan’s pinned tweet about missing his father

Wajid Khan’s pinned tweet was about him missing his father, Ustad Sharafat Ali Khan, a tabla player. He left a heartfelt note on July 3, 2019, that read, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever” [sic]. He also shared a picture of himself with his father and brother, Sajid Khan.

Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA... Not a single day goes without thinking of you... Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes... Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai... waiting till I meet you again...Love you miss you forever pic.twitter.com/vo9L1xopD7 — Wajid Khan (@wajidkhan7) July 3, 2019

Also Read | Wajid Khan Passes Away: Shankar Mahadevan, Vishal Dadlani, Salim Merchant Pour In Tributes

Wajid Khan lost his life due to kidney infection and COVID-19 complications. According to media reports, the music director who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, had recently tested positive for coronavirus. He was hospitalised to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. His colleague, Salim Merchant was the first to confirm the news as he tweeted, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”[sic].

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Ranveer Singh Left 'heartbroken'; Parineeti Chopra Shares 'memory'

Wajid Khan’s colleague from the industry expressed their grief on his demise. Adnan Sami tweeted that he is shocked to lose a dear brother; Shankar Mahadevan stated that he is not able to come in terms with the news. Actors like Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and many more have also paid their condolences.

Also Read | Wajid Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta Mourn The Loss

Wajid Khan, along with his brother Sajid Khan, first scored music for the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya starring Salman Khan in 1998. Since then, the duo has composed music for several Salman’s films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010) and Mashallah track from Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Wajid has also sung several songs like Tajdar-e-Haram from Satyameva Jayate (2018), Rangreli from Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.