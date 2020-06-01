Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Opens Up About Her NCC Days; Read Full Details

Divyanka Tripathi became a household name with shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nach Baliye, and Yeh Hai Chahatein. She was recently seen reminiscing the time she was a part of the National Cadet Corps, also more widely known as NCC. Read on to know what she has to say:

Divyanka Tripathi talks about her time in NCC

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi was recently seen talking about her youth days when she was a part of the National Cadet Corps. The actor has also talked about this on her social media handles and in previous interviews. Tripathi has often been seen crediting her success to the NCC training she has received during her Republic Day Camps, which are the toughest training camps at school and college level. She had recently taken to her social media handle and posted throwback photos from the time she was a part of NCC. She also penned a heartfelt note with these photos.

In the caption of her post, the actor revealed that she likes to flaunt her uneven suntans, and her love for showing off her muscles, as these were the norms of beauty and achievement for NCC cadets. She talked about how all of the cadets have to wax their drill marching shoes until one can see their own reflection in the shoes. She wrote, “Flaunting uneven suntan and showing off muscles...those were the norms of beauty and achievements for us #NCCcadets then! Waxing and shining shoes till your face reflected in them, earning and adorning medals, crisp marchpast, and cautions (#WordsOfCommand) so loud that the entire colony could hear you, such were the activities I took pride in."

She then further talked about how they used to sleep on thin mats and perform their morning ritualistic physical training drills. She also talked about her Marching Drill training, which often took place under the scorching sun. During the camps, which were the most thrilling and hardest part of NCC, they would often have to hold their tents together during heavy winds and rain. She also talked about having “like watery sabzis” and “map-like rotis”. She talked about how these conditions were extremely uncomfortable for a few, and some parents would not even let their children go through all this, but going through these camp training would only make one physically and mentally strong.

In her caption she wrote, “Sleeping on thin mats, morning PT and #DrillPractice in the scorching sun, holding together our tents in winds & rains, digging snake trenches around them, lining up to have basic food like watery sabzis, map-like Rotis and weak evening teas and still relishing it all because we knew that survival was more important. Few would call them extremely uncomfortable conditions, few parents might not even let their children experience such adversities but I feel these conditions make one a stronger person mentally and physically. Once gone through all this- you are ready to face the world head-on."

