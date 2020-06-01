Samantha Akkineni's Class 10 Report Card Resurfaces On The Internet

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most well-known celebrities in the South Indian film industry. She has starred in several south movies and has a wide fan base. The actor was recently seen making the headlines as her Class 10 Report Card has resurfaced on the internet. She also shared it on her Twitter handle. Read on to know more details:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Reports Card surfaces

In the past, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10 Report Card was seen making rounds on the internet, where fans could see that the actor used to be one of the brightest minds in her school and was among the toppers. In these reports cards, fans can see that she has exceptional grades and scored above 88% marks. On the reports card, it is also stated that she is an asset to the school. She was in Saint Stephen’s Matriculation School which is based in Pallavaram, Chennai.

In the report card, it is stated that she has scored 90 marks in English I and 74 marks in English II. In mathematics, she had a perfect score of 100 and even scored above 90 in Physics. The actor also scored 91 marks in History. Here are the photos of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Class 10 Report Card:

On May 29, 2020, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her social media handle and retweeted this report card. In the tweet, she also wrote, “Ha ha this has surfaced again ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Awww.” It was liked by over 10 thousand fans and followers. Over 700 people on the internet retweeted this post by the actor. Here is the tweet:

Ha ha this has surfaced again ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ Awww https://t.co/UMQlxH1dsX — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 29, 2020

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Jaanu which was released on February 7, 2020. The film was directed by C. Prem Kumar and it featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharwanand, Varsha Bollamma in the lead roles. The movie revolves around two lovers who reunite after decades post their high school time at a high school reunion. It was well-received by critics and fans of the actors. She is currently all geared up for Mdhuravada, her upcoming 2020 film.

