World Milk Day: Meaning, Significance, And History; Details Inside

World Milk Day 2020 is just around the corner; it is celebrated on June 1, 2020 world wide. This year will be the 20th anniversary of World Milk Day. The first World Milk Day was celebrated 20 years ago by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. Read on to know more:

History and Significance of World Milk Day

World Milk Day was established to recognise and spread awareness of the importance of milk as it is a highly nutritious global food item. The day is also observed to celebrate the dairy sector. Since its establishment by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of U.N., it has been actively promoting the importance and benefits of milk and dairy products all around the world. It also promotes the fact that the dairy industry supports the livelihood of over a billion people.

World Milk Day was first celebrated on June 1, 2001. On the day, communities and organisations talk about how one should incorporate milk in their diets, due to its highly nutritious content. Back in 2018, according to reports, over 500 events were held in over 70 countries to spread milk consumption awareness. On the other hand, there have also been talks about how consuming milk is not a good idea. This is due to the reasoning that state how milk-producing animals go through cruel treatments by humans.

It has been said that the dairy industry also contributes to the increase in the greenhouse gas effect, which further damages the planet. This is because cow milk requires more land and water usage. A 2010 UN report talked about how cow milk requires more usage of resources and causes more emission of gases than plant-based milk. India is the biggest producer of milk, according to reports. It is also the leading exporter of milk products like milk powder and paneer.

Till 2016, reports state that Russia and China were the biggest importers of milk until the became self-sufficient. Reports on the internet also suggest that Ireland, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Australia consume more milk than any other nation. Yak milk and Buffalo milk have the highest amount of fat content.

