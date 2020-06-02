Wajid Khan's Mother Razina Khan Tests COVID Positive, Contracted Virus At Hospital

Razina Khan, mother of late singer music composer Wajid Khan, has tested positive for coronavirus. Reportedly, she is believed to have contracted the Coronavirus before the late musician was infected with the virus. Moreover, when Wajid Khan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on June 1, Razina Khan was reportedly present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son. Read on to know more details about the same.

Wajid Khan’s mother Razina tests positive for Covid-19

According to a source who spoke to a media portal, Wajid Khan was suffering from kidney and throat infection. Reportedly, he too had tested positive for COVID-19 later and his mother had contracted the virus from other COVID positive patients at the hospital. According to a media portal, she is currently undergoing treatment at Surana Sethia hospital in Mumbai. The source further added that Sajid-Wajid’s mother’s condition has improved and she is much better now.

Wajid Khan too was COVID-19 positive

Reportedly, Wajid had underlying kidney and throat infection, his immunity was low which is why when he contracted COVID-19 and his condition worsened. According to a media portal, Wajid Khan’s conditioned worsened in his last few days. He was laid to rest at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon.

Due to the lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic, only 20 people were allowed to attend his last rites. Only close family including Wajid’s brother Sajid and friends from the industry were present. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar paid homage to the talented music composer. Mika Singh had reportedly shared Wajid Khan's last audio message sent to him with a media portal and grieved his loss.

On another note, Wajid Khan was predominantly known for his music compositions for movies like Dabangg, Veer, Ek Tha Tiger, among others. He had gained a lot of fame for compositions like Fevicol Se, Chinta Ta Chita Chita, Mera Hi Jalwa, among others. Moreover, the singer had recently co-composed Salman Khan’s song Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai during the lockdown.

