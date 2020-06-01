Birthday Special: These Photos Of R Madhavan Prove That Age Is Just A Number For Him

R Madhavan is among the well-known actors in the film industry. The actor kick-started his Bollywood career with Gautam Menon’s 2001 film, Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Me. He then went on to woo fans with his acting skills in various films such as Rang De Basanti, Guru, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and Tanu Weds Manu Returns and many more. The actor turns a year older today, June 1 and seems like he has been enjoying the day at home with his loved ones.

The avid social media user that he is, R Madhavan has always been treating fans with stunning pictures of him. And fans have been swooning over his social media posts. Madhavan’s posts prove that he has aged like fine wine and continues to do so. As the actor turns 50, here’s taking a look at some of his best pictures:

R Madhavan has been winning the hearts of fans with his stunning looks and persona. In this picture, the actor can be looking all smart in a no beard avatar. He also sported a grey shirt, spectacles and well-gelled hair. Check out the picture below.

In this picture, R Madhavan looks all smart in the casual avatar. He can be seen sporting a printed white t-shirt, black shirt and black pants. He completed the look with spiky hair, round spectacles, hand accessory and a watch. Check out the post here.

The actor looks in a completely different avatar. He can be seen taking a selfie in his long wavy hair, full-grown beard and a blue zipper jacket. Check out the picture below.

The actor looks all dapper in this traditional avatar. He can be seen sporting a royal blue silky traditional outfit. The actor also went on to receive praise and likes from his fans and friends. Check out the picture below.

This picture of R Madhavan is a treat to the sore eyes. The actor can be seen looking all suave in this outfit. He sported a black shirt and a black suit. He also completed his look with an arrow designed tie and well-gelled hair. Check out the picture below.

