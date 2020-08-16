'Want To Run Nationalism Shop But Not Show Patriotism?': Kangana Ranaut Warns Karan Johar

Reacting on the recent controversy over Janhvi Kapoor’s new movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at director and producer Karan Johar claiming that he is running a 'shop of nationalism, but cannot show patriotism.' Kangana said that films that recreate war scenes with Pakistan earn a lot of money and hence Karan Johar makes such films but he portrays Indians as villains.

Kangana was reacting to the recent controversy on the movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl streaming on Netflix currently, which has allegedly shown the Armed Forces in a ‘negative' light. Earlier, the Indian Air Force raised objection over the ‘negative portrayal of the Armed Forces’ and Gunjan Saxena, on whose life the movie is based had said that she received support from her male colleagues.

Kangana took a dig at Karan Johar and said she is writing a 'shayari' on him. She said that the third gender has been included in Army, but Karan has still not understood that a 'soldier is always a soldier.' On August 14, #Karan_Johar_Insults_IAF started trending on Twitter with netizens demanding an apology from the Producer.

à¤•à¤°à¤£ à¤œà¥‹à¤¹à¤° à¤ªà¥‡ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¯à¤°à¥€ à¤…à¤°à¥à¤œà¤¼ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤

à¤¹à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤¨à¥ˆà¤¶à¤¨à¤²à¤¿à¤œà¤¼à¤® à¤•à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤•à¤¾à¤¨ à¤šà¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¤—à¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤­à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¦à¤¿à¤–à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤ªà¤¾à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤® à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤ªà¥ˆà¤¸à¤¾ à¤•à¤®à¤¾à¤¤à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤¹à¤® à¤­à¥€ à¤¬à¤¨à¤¾à¤¯à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡ à¤®à¤—à¤° à¤‰à¤¸à¤•à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤²à¥‡à¤¨ à¤­à¥€ à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤…à¤¬ à¤¥à¤°à¥à¤¡ à¤œà¥‡à¤‚à¤¡à¤° à¤­à¥€ à¤†à¤°à¥à¤®à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤† à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤®à¤—à¤° à¤•à¤°à¤£ à¤œà¥‹à¤¹à¤° à¤¤à¥‚ à¤•à¤¬ à¤¸à¤®à¤à¥‡à¤—à¤¾ à¤à¤• à¤¸à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¸à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤«à¤¼ à¤¸à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆðŸ˜ðŸ™ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

A short while earlier, Team Kangana had also written:

I want to make a video and review movie mafia and co movie Gunjan Saxena,if they wanted to show bullies in Airforce they could have shown individual personality types but they generalised entire Armed forces,everyone was a jerk including her brother who was also an officer (1/2) — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

I have decided against it, it’s too time consuming and Papa Jo and company anyway lying low... if he remains low I will not dissect the film if he does PR drama then I will be forced to make a proper review exposing the anti national racket ðŸ™ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 15, 2020

Gunjan Saxena controversy

The chief of National Commission of Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma, asked the makers to apologise and stop the screening of the movie. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the makers should apologise for showing IAF in the negative light, especially when it is not true.

IAF writes a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification

Earlier on August 13, the IAF had sent a letter to CBFC and requested that some of the scenes in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl should be modified or deleted that portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative light. The IAF mentioned that they had a brief discussion with the producers - Dharma Productions, who 'promised that they would portray the Armed Forces with authenticity and ensure that the younger generation is motivated to join the Indian Air Force'.

