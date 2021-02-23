Warina Hussain 'got Herself' To 'sing The Birthday Tunes' On Her 22nd B'day; Watch

On February 23, 2021, Warina Hussain took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video featuring herself. In the video, she can be seen celebrating her birthday with her close friend, Darshan Patel Dallas, at her home. She can be seen cutting her birthday cake and singing a birthday song by herself, amid the birthday setup, done by her friend. Wearing her tiara, she flaunted her bright smile as she looked into the camera. The Loveyatri actor is ringing in her 22nd birthday today.

Warina Hussain's birthday bash

In Warina Hussain's birthday celebration video at midnight, she can be seen donning a cream coloured velvety nightdress with a pair of black slippers. She can be seen sitting on the floor amid her birthday setup, which included several metallic coloured balloons, a purple coloured cake and a box with several props in it. After singing a birthday song while cutting her cake, one can see Warina getting her tiara out of the box and wearing it. She also had fun singing with a prop mic. The actor went for a no make-up look and kept her straight long hair open.

As for the caption, Warina penned, “No one to sing the birthday tune? Hold my Tiara… I got me. Thank u dearest @darshanpateldallas for this beautiful setup and gifts all the way from Dallas us!! Made me feel so so special”. As soon as Warina Hussain's videos were up on the internet, many of her fans and followers were quick to drop congratulatory messages on the post. A fan commented, “Happy Birthday alien crush” with an alien face emoticon. Another one wrote, “I’m always there to sing for you. Happy birthday “ with a red heart.

Warina Hussain is an avid Instagram user as she has been constantly updating her fans about her birthday celebrations. On the same day, the actor shared another video showing off her birthday present. In the video, she can be seen opening a jewellery box and flaunting her ‘alien’ pendant. Warina captioned the post as, “specially designed with 12 metals: iridium, mercury, gold, bronze, copper, lead, zinc, iron, silver, brass, palladium, platinum. Love it!!!”. The place tagged in the post is Kintaro, Alien Trap.

A peek into Warina Hussain's photos

Image Source: Warina Hussain's Instagram

