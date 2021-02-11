'Natyam' Teaser Released By Jr NTR; Actor Expresses His Best Wishes For The Project

Indian actor Jr NTR recently shared a post on his Twitter account in which he shared the teaser of Sandhya Raju's Natyam, which is a Telugu language film and is directed by Revanth Korukonda. The film is slated to be a romantic drama which revolves around various dance forms. The film marks Sandhya Raju's debut into Telugu cinema.

Jr NTR shared Natyam teaser on his Twitter account with the caption "Wishing the renowned dancer Smt@SandhyaRaju garu and the team of #Natyam the very best. Here's the teaser". Jr NTR is currently working with directed SS. Rajamouli on the upcoming film RRR which also stars actor Ram Charan and Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt & Ajay Devgn. Take a look at the post shared by Jr NTR below.

Natyam teaser; fans react

The Natyam release teaser shows a retelling of the story of Kadhambari in the form of classical dance. It mostly highlights the dancing skills of Sandhya Raju, who is a Kuchipudi dancer by profession. As Jr NTR tweeted wishing his best to the filmmaker and Sandhya Raju, several fans tweeted back wishing the entire team of Natyam.

Many fans on Youtube also responded to the teaser talking about how brilliant the teaser is. One fan even wrote about how beautiful Sandhya Raju's dance is and how we should pass on this culture to our children. Many fans made their way to the teaser through Jr NTR's Twitter post. Take a look at some of the Twitter & Youtube reactions to the Natyam Release teaser below.

All the best to the Whole Teamâ£

Jai NTR ðŸ’ª#NTRBDayFiestaBegins#NatyamTeaserReleaseByNTR — Nizam NTR Fans™ (@NizamNTRFc) February 10, 2021

All the best to entire team ðŸ’šðŸ’š



Jai NTR#NTRBDayFiestaBegins @tarak9999 — East Godavari NTR Fans (@NTRFans_EG) February 10, 2021

Graciously done, @SandhyaRaju. Enjoyed the teaser. Good luck team #Natyam — Tata Sky (@TataSky) February 10, 2021

Sandhya Raju's Natyam release and more

Sandhya Raju made her debut as an actress in a Malayalam film named Careful. Natyam will be Sandhya Raju's first film in Telugu cinema. Kamal Kamaraju will also be seen playing an important role in the film along with Sandhya Raju. Well-known dancer Rohit Behal is also set to appear in the film and as Sandhya Raju's 'love interest'. The Natyam teaser has gained quite a bit of momentum since its release and has garnered positive responses so far. The film is set for release in 2021. Check out the full teaser of the film below.

