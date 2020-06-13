'Tenet' And 'Wonder Woman 1984' Release Dates Pushed Ahead By Warner Bros. Pictures

Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 are among the two most-anticipated films of 2020. Both will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures worldwide. The sci-fi spy and superhero film have been pushed ahead with a new release date announced. Read to know more.

Tenet and Wonder Woman 1984 delayed by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Pictures has recently announced new release dates for several upcoming tentpoles. It includes Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984. Tenet was scheduled to release on July 17 and now has been pushed ahead for a couple of weeks to July 31, 2020. Wonder Woman sequel has been delayed for the second time and the date has now changed from August 14 to October 2, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen in Wonder Woman 1984. It is set during the cold war and it will follow Diana as she stands against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah. The film was first set to hit the theatres in late 2019 but was moved to June 5, 2020. It was further pushed to August due to COVID-19 pandemic and now is all set to release on October 2, 2020.

Gal Gadot and filmmaker Patty Jenkins also shared the news on their social media handles. Gadot posted the announcement pictures with the film's name and its new release date.

The actor captioned it, “The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it's finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn't have done this without you. I'm so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait. ❤️” [sic].

Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now. Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides. Can’t WAIT for you to see it! Sending love and healing to the world. See you October 2nd!! pic.twitter.com/BuOjMnlFsQ — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 12, 2020

Tenet

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan has described Tenet as his most ambitious project. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The film was initially scheduled to release on July 17 and has only been delayed by a few weeks to July 31, 2020. A secret agent is tasked with preventing World War III, using ‘time invasion’ rightly.

Chairman of Warner Bros. Picture Group, Toby Emmerich, talked about the delay to a news portal. He said that they are especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theatres around the world on July 31.

Emmerich mentioned that it’s been longer than any of us could have imagined since we have seen a movie on the big screen. He revealed that to acknowledge Nolan’s fans as they count down to Tenet’s opening day, the studio will be rereleasing his masterpiece Inception in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17, 2020.

