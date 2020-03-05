Robert Pattinson In Batsuit With New Batmobile Revealed By Matt Reeves; See Pictures

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has become one of the most awaited superhero films. The director of the movie, Matt Reeves, has been sharing inside photos and information with the fans. Now, the filmmaker has shared an exclusive look of the new Batmobile for Robert Pattinson’s Batman. Check it out and read to know more.

Matt Reeves reveals Batmobile

Director Matt Reeves has revealed the first look of the upcoming Batmobile. He tweeted three pictures of the Batmobile and Robert Pattinson in the Batsuit can also be seen standing beside it. The Batmobile is both a heavily armoured tactical assault vehicle and a personalised custom-built pursuit and capture vehicle that is used by Batman in his fight against crime. Take a look at the pictures of Robert Pattinson in a batsuit and the Batmobile.

Earlier, Ben Affleck’s Batmobile in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League was said to be suitable for him. Christopher Nolan’s version in his trilogy with Christian Bale as the superhero had a tumbler which had a Hummer-tank mixture. The new batmobile of Matt Reeves is sleeker, as of now.

Matt Reeves has been quite active about The Batman on his Twitter handle. The director has been tweeting stuff related to the film. He has also revealed the first look of Robert Pattinson in the batsuit. Take a look at a few of his tweets.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, taking the mantle from Ben Affleck. The movie also stars Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, and John Turturro in supporting roles. The director, in an interview said that the film will show a more detective side of the superhero. The Batman is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021.

