D'Angelo Russell Recalls Being Over The Moon While Quickly Agreeing To Join Warriors

Warriors star D'Angelo Russell had to look for a new team last season after both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to join the Brooklyn Nets. However, Russell knew exactly where he wanted to go. The shooting guard recently recalled the reaction when he was offered a contract by the Warriors a few months ago.

NBA 2019-20: D'Angelo Russell recounts being too eager to join the Warriors

According to reports, after Durant announced his decision, the Warriors called Russell's agent and offered him a 4-year, $117 million contract. Russell recounts being too excited during the phone call and told his manager to stop talking to him and say yes to the Warriors. Though Russell was a free agent after his contract with the Nets ended, the Warriors did not have to negotiate to bring him on board.

NBA trade rumours: Will D'Angelo Russell be traded?

According to NBA reports, Minnesota Timberwolves are intensifying their pursuit of Warriors' D'Angelo Russell. This situation has developed after they traded Jeff Teague to Atlanta Hawks. However, despite all the Warriors trade rumours surrounding Russell, the Warriors have always been inclined to keeping him.

As per reports, the Timberwolves are looking for a shooter besides Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. Towns and Russell being friends off the court is just an added bonus. Currently, D'Angelo Russell is averaging 23.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6 assists, while shooting 43.2 % from the field and 77% from the free-throw line.

Warriors' NBA 2019-20 season so far

This season, the Warriors are the bottom of the league with a 9-33 win-loss record. Stephen Curry has been sidelined due to a broken hand since October 2019 after their game against the Phoenix Suns. Klay Thompson might also miss the entire season due to an ACL injury. Kevin Looney will also miss indefinite games, while Russell has also missed 18 games. In a recent interview, Russell added that though the Warriors are losing right now, next season is going to be 'crazy' after everyone returns in full health.

