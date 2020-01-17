Klay Thompson Gears Up To Practice In His Head-to-toe GSW Gear During Nuggets Vs Warriors

Klay Thompson was seen practising in full Golden State Warriors gear ahead of the Nuggets vs Warriors on Thursday night (Friday morning IST). Thompson was wearing the Warriors jersey and headband and practised for around 20 minutes. Recently, Klay Thompson revealed that he cannot wait to get back on the court. In December, Thompson had practised wearing the full gear after their loss against the Mavericks. Thompson is currently sidelined due to an ACL tear.

Here’s Klay Thompson, in full uniform, about two and a half hours before tip off at Chase Center. pic.twitter.com/BWfemGKS6S — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 17, 2020

Spotted: Headband Klay 👀 pic.twitter.com/0EU7hORuEs — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Denver Nuggets vs Warriors highlights

NBA 2019-20: When is Klay Thompson expected to return?

"You haven't seen me a lot, but oh I'm working."



Klay Thompson says he hasn't ruled out playing this season yet, but will be patient. pic.twitter.com/42tWHNhurR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2020

In a recent interview, Thompson reminded the NBA fans that he desperately wants to play again, but he is not sure when that will happen. Klay Thompson is not sure what will happen during the remainder of the NBA 2019-20, but he does not know when he will be able to play. Thompson further added that it is the toughest part of the season, as he has always worked hard with the team. Right now, he is focusing on his recovery and making sure an injury so serious does not repeat as he wants to play at a 'high level' till he is in his late 30s. Though we have not seen a lot of Thompson this season, he claims that he has definitely worked a lot.

Though Thompson's return to the Warriors might not have a fixed date, he has let the NBA fans know that his rehab is 'going great'. He is even practising and making shots daily. Next month, Klay Thompson's injury will be reevaluated. His jersey is going to be retired by the Washington State the coming weekend.

NBA 2019-20: Both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry are restless to get back on the court

Recently, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also revealed that both Thompson and Curry have been restless this entire season. However, according to Kerr, time off has probably been beneficial for the duo. Both have worked constantly in the league, and have reached the NBA finals for five consecutive years.

