'Was Getting Filthiest Abusive Muck': Soni Razdan On Turning Off Comments, Slams 'morons'

The Bhatt family is giving it back to the trolls as they received abusive messages after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. After Pooja Bhatt had hit out at the critics, even Soni Razdan posted a fiery message on Instagram. The actor expressed her displeasure at having to turn off her comments on social media due to the abuse, but hoped to have them back again, since something she enjoyed before.

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan posted a meme of the ‘picture of earth before and after your opinion.’ In the caption, the Raazi star wrote that ‘sadly’ she had to block the comments as she was receiving the ‘filthiest abusive muck ’and added that it was for ‘absolutely no good reason’. She also accused the hateful messages to be a part of a conspiracy, calling it ‘vested interests’ attempts to 'sully the names' or ‘recruited to attack’ those they might be ‘jealous’ of.

Soni claimed that there were many ‘battles going on behind the scenes’, something not many were aware of. Conveying her love to the fans, the actor hoped to have the comments back when the ‘morons find someone else to target with their sponsored hate.'

Here’s the post

Earlier, Pooja Bhatt had hit out at the criticism by stating that she was unfazed by it, as she shared a picture in a bathtub and added that she had been in ‘hot water’ since the ‘early ‘90s.’

Alia Bhatt too has turned off the comments section, even as she shared the poster of her latest film Sadak 2, also starring half-sister Pooja and directed by their father Mahesh Bhatt.

As reports claimed Sushant was allegedly ousted from films and ‘boycotted’, netizens blamed the nepotism and favouritism in the industry as factors in his death. Sonakshi Sinha even left Twitter citing the abuse, while Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and many other stars from film families have turned their comments off.

