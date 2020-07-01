Pooja Bhatt hits out at trolls, recalls time when she was in 'hot water' in early '90s

Unlike the excitement that's associated with the release of the first look of films, the latest announcement did not receive the same kind of love. With seven films announced for a release on a streaming platform, some of the ventures were at the receiving end of criticism amid the outrage at star kids in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. This could be explained by the fact that Alia Bhatt turned her comments section off after sharing the much-awaited first poster of Sadak 2 on Monday.

However, Alia’s half-sister and Sadak 2 co-star Pooja Bhatt was least bothered by the trolls. Not just did the actor keep the comments section on when she shared the poster on Instagram, the Zakhm star had a special message for her critics, by sharing a throwback picture of hers posing in a bathtub. Pooja shared how she was unfazed by criticism, adding that she had been in ‘hot water’ since the early ‘90s.

Here’s the post

The post was praised by many stars including stepmother, actor Soni Razdan, who sent ‘love’. Kashmera Shah called her a ‘Rockstar’, while Zareen Khan was hearts for the ‘fire lady.’

Pooja had also made headlines when she had taken a dig at ‘idle outsiders’ amid the nepotism debate, triggered once again after many celebrities raked up the issue post Sushant’s demise. She had stated that she was ‘bemused’ not just by their ‘authority’, but also their ‘sheer obsession.’

Am I the only one tired of reading silly conspiracy theories by idle outsiders with ample time on hand, masquerading as authorities on the film industry? — TANUJJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) June 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt returns to films after a gap of 19 with Sadak 2. The movie is a sequel to her own film starring Sanjay Dutt and also marks the film directorial return of Mahesh Bhatt after 21 years. Alia and Aditya Roy Kapur reportedly play characters based on that of their seniors, from the 1991 hit as Pooja and Sanjay Dutt reunite.

